HOWE — Leo F. Johnston, 72, of Howe, died unexpectedly Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, while vacationing in the Cadillac, Michigan area.
He was born on Aug. 27, 1949, in Cambridge, Nebraska, to Gerald W. and Ruby C. (Phillips) Johnston. They preceded him in death.
Leo worked as a mechanic and a welder for many years. He was working for Jayco Inc. when he retired.
He was a proud member of the Howe Fire Department, serving the Howe community and department for more than 38 years.
He married Linda Jo (Myers) Bond on Aug. 12, 1989. Linda survives him in Howe.
Also surviving is his daughter, Tina Moore (Jay Johnston) of Howe; a son, Bob (Nicole) Bond of Howe; and four grandchildren, Nick (Emily) Moore, Brady (Lauren) Moore, Ryker Bond and Aspen Bond.
A viewing will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesdayat the Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 West Michigan St. LaGrange.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home with the Elder Jerry Stanner officiating.
Pallbearers for Leo will be Larry Watson, Tom Reid, Corey Rhinesmith, Kent Andrews, Josh Sturgill and Jim Klopfenstein.
Burial will take place in Riverside Cemetery, Howe.
Memorials may be contributed in Leo’s memory to the Howe Fire Department.
