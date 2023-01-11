ALBION — Mary Jane Runyan, age 81, of Albion, Indiana, passed away at 11:07 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Born on July 29, 1941, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of James M. Albert and Helen (Deck) Potter.
Mary had been an Allen County resident before she moved to Noble County in 2004. She attended Central High School, Fort Wayne.
On Jan. 19, 1959, she married James F. Runyan in Fort Wayne.
Mary worked for JJR, Wayne Bunn, and Lutheran Hospital early in her career, before working at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, in addition to selling Mary Kay Cosmetics.
She was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church and past member of Village Green Free Methodist Church.
Mary enjoyed cooking, fishing, traveling, and spending time with her family.
Survivors include her children, Jay H. (Rene) Runyan, of Ossian, Vicki L. (Joe) Fawley, of Winamac, Judy L. Runyan, of Marion, Thomas R. (Joyce) Runyan, of Quincy, Florida; seven grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren; and brother, Don (Cheryl) Potter, of Columbia City.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 57 years, James Runyan; son, Mark Runyan; sister, Carolyn Hall; brother-in-law, Harley Runyan Jr.; and sister-in-law, Sharon Runyan.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. to noon, on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.
Funeral services for Mary will be held at noon, on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow at Thorn Cemetery, Ormas, Noble County.
Memorial contributions in memory of Mary may be made to her family.
Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send family condolences or sign the online guest register book.
