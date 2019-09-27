Nancy Anderson 23 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Nancy Anderson, 71, of Churubusco, Indiana, died on September 25, 2019, at Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne.Arrangements have been entrusted to Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Impeach President Trump? You voted: No Yes Undecided/need more information Vote View Results Back Special Sections Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Fall Home Improvement 2019 IN|All Sports 2019 High School Football Guide Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTeens arrested in liquor store break-inRapa Nui: Navel of the worldGuns taken from Angola homeFamilies left in a lurch with day care closingDeputy cleared in shooting; suspect faces new chargesAccusations fly in race for mayorDeKalb senior named a commended studentCrash near Hamilton kills Michigan womanLaw enforcement officer appreciates encouragementNorthrop reunion to benefit Boys and Girls Clubs Images Videos CommentedCarnegie goes fine free (1)Work together to get our country back on the right track (1)Trine professor: Recession may be here already (1)Indiana Seaplane Splashin (1) Sunday's Life page Page C1 Top Ads KD114655 KD114574 KD114570 Top Jobs KD116096 KD115112 KD116096 Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Westview stops Eastside on senior night Coldwell Banker, Community Humane Shelter partner in adoption event Civil War Days is this weekend Free Fall Fair continues with Pet Parade, concert Nation is making progress on the opioid crisis Candidate Ley is a man of God Ley is a man who gets things done Schwartz was helpful to new business owner
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.