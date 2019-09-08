William Coburn
ST. JOE — William Glenn Coburn, 85, of St. Joe, Ind., passed away Friday morning, Sept. 6, 2019, at his home.
He was born on June 25, 1934, in St. Joe to Victor “John” Glenn Coburn and Ila Laverne (Monroe) Coburn.
He married Onalee (Hanes) Coburn in Hamilton, Ind., on Aug. 17, 1962, and they celebrated 57 years of marriage. She survives in St. Joe.
Also surviving are one son, William D. (Rosanna) Coburn, Orland; one daughter, Amy (Robert) Hillegass, waterloo; grandchildren, Brandon Gilbert, Bryan (Nifora) Gilbert, Brittany Gilbert, and Jacob (Molly) Hillegass; great-grandchildren, Jadyn Gilbert, Miriom Gilbert, Riley Hillegass, Raelyn Hillegass and Madison Gilbert; sisters, Leatrice J. Lothamer, New Haven, and Leah J. Isham, Garrett.
He was preceded in death by a grandson, Nicholas Hillegass, and a brother, Calvin Grant Coburn.
Mr. Coburn worked as a millwright at Dana in Auburn. He retired in 1988. He was an Army veteran and a member of Butler American Legion Post 202 for 25 years. He served as Color Guard Commander. He was a life member of the Auburn Moose and the Butler Eagles.
There will be no services at this time.
Arrangements are by Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville. To view an online obituary and sign the guestbook, visit www.cbwfuneralhome.com
