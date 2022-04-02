KENDALLVILLE — Craig Lynn Meyer, 48, of Kendallville, Indiana, died unexpectedly on Thursday, March 31, 2022, in his sleep at his home.
He was born on Aug. 23, 1973, in Columbia City, Indiana, to Lynn and Carolyn (Reas) Meyer.
Craig was a robotic specialist at TI Automotive in Ligonier, where he had worked for 4 ½ years.
A 1992 graduate of East Noble High School, Craig was a member of South Milford Church of Christ and the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA).
Craig has raced cars since the age of 16 with NHRA Divisional Series, division three, which is Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Kentucky, and Ohio. He was the 2016 division runner-up and has won four divisional races.
Surviving are a daughter, Katelyn Raasch-Meyer, of Kendallville; his parents, Lynn and Carolyn Meyer, of Kendallville; an aunt; an uncle; and cousins.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 3, 2022, from 2-6 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, and one hour prior to the service on Monday.
His funeral service will be Monday, April 4, 2022, at 10 a.m., at the funeral home with Pastor Mike Antal and Pastor Mike Booher officiating.
Burial will follow at Butler Cemetery in Butler.
Honorary pallbearers are Kelly Sperry, Dick Sperry, Dan King, Jason Satterly, and Wayne Kelley. Active pallbearers are Mark Smith, Brian Shockley, Jason Hennessey, Brian Meyer, Les Smith, and Craig VanGessel.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorials be directed to Racers for Christ, 1250 E. Baseline Road, Suite 101, Tempe, AZ 85283.
View a video tribute after Sunday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com
