AUBURN — Marcella May Huisman, age 85, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at her home in Auburn.
She was born on July 22, 1934, to Clayton and Goldie (Sindel) Campbell in Butler, Indiana.
On June 30, 1956, she married Albert Huisman, who preceded her in death on Aug. 25, 2004.
Marcella was a member of Butler American Legion #202 and Moose #1247, and was a life member of Defiance VFW Auxiliary #3360.
She was a devoted wife and mother, and her family was always her priority.
Marcella will be sadly missed by her son, Albert (Sue) Huisman, of Auburn, Indiana; two grandchildren, Allan Huisman and Alyssa (David) Justice; and six great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Richard, Jay, and Chester Campbell; and her sister, Jeanette Campbell.
A private visitation for immediate family will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance, Ohio.
A graveside service will follow at 10 a.m., at Riverview Memory Gardens in Defiance, Ohio, with Pastor Tim Reynolds officiating.
For those wishing to attend, we ask that you maintain proper social distancing while offering the family support.
Memorials are suggested to The Salvation Army, or to a charity of the donor's choice.
Online condolences may be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
