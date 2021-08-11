Mary Loe
COLUMBIA CITY — Mary Lou Loe, 79, of Columbia City, Indiana, died peacefully at 9:35 a.m., on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at the home of her daughter in Bullhead City, Arizona, following a long battle with cancer.
Born on Dec. 28, 1941, in Columbia City, Indiana, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Helen (Gebert) Wolfe.
Growing up in the Larwill area, she graduated from Larwill High School in 1958.
On Sept. 29, 1961, she married Arthur E. Loe. They made their home in Larwill until August 2003, when they moved to Columbia City. For more than 20 years, the couple spent their summers in Cameron, Wisconsin. Arthur died on Aug.13, 2010.
For 35 years, Mary was employed by Dana/Weatherhead in Columbia City, as a machinist.
During the summers in Wisconsin, she enjoyed visiting with the other resort residents until her husband returned with the day’s fish catch, which she would clean and prepare.
After her husband passed in 2010, she took up sewing, making quilts with her friends. On her occasional trip to the casinos, she prided herself in making $20 last the entire day. She liked to watch NASCAR races and would attend bowling tournaments with her son. Annually, she would join her nieces for a road trip to a destination of interest in the surrounding states. She also enjoyed her annual winter trip to Arizona, and visiting her granddaughter in Texas.
Surviving are her four daughters, Christina Loe, of Larwill, Laura (Phil) Cameron, of Muncie, Rochelle (Jerry) Fritz, of Wolcottville and Janice (John) Zammetti, of Bullhead, Arizona; a son, Bart (Erika) Loe, of Warsaw; eight grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Additionally, she was preceded in death by sisters, Patricia Clem and Barbara Shepherd; and a brother, Robert Wolfe.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Burial is at Covington Memorial Gardens, Fort Wayne.
Visitation is at 11 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at the funeral home.
Memorials in Mary’s honor are to Cancer Services of NE Indiana.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
