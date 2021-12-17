AVILLA — Lynn Earl Rowe, age 70, of Avilla, Indiana, died on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Lynn was born on Feb. 22, 1951, in Kendallville, Indiana, to Paul Edward and Evelyn Marie (Housholder) Rowe and they preceded him in death.
He married Nancy Sue Crothers on July 3, 1971, in Avilla, Indiana, and she survives in Avilla.
Lynn was an assembler at Dana in Fort Wayne, before retiring in 2013.
Lynn was a member of Sugar Grove Church of God and the U.A.W.
Lynn is survived by his wife, Nancy Sue Rowe, of Avilla, Indiana; son, Kevin (Jessica) Rowe, of Auburn, Indiana; grandchildren, Mason Rowe and Evelyn Rowe; and brother, Gene (Terry) Rowe, of Avilla, Indiana.
Lynn was preceded in death by his parents, Paul Edward and Evelyn Marie Rowe; and brother, Norm (Rita) Rowe.
Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m., on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at Harper Funeral Home – Avilla Chapel.
Services will take place at 10 a.m., on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Harper Funeral Home, with Tom Novy officiating.
Burial will follow immediately at Swan Cemetery, Swan.
Memorials are to Sugar Grove Church of God.
You may send a condolence or sign the online register book by visiting www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements by Harper Funeral Home, 530 N. Main St., Avilla, Indiana.
