Mary Phillips, age 69, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at her residence.
Funeral arrangements for Mary are pending with Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Updated: September 14, 2021 @ 1:37 am
