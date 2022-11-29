COLUMBIA CITY — Tyler Michael Etter, 32, of Columbia City, passed away at his residence on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
Born on Jan. 8, 1990, in Kendallville, he was the son of Richard Etter and Lisa (Wilson) Bruff.
Tyler attended East Noble High School and then went on to become a self-employed horticulturist. Tyler enjoyed gaming in his free time and tending to all of his plants.
Survivors include his mother and stepfather, Lisa (John) Bruff of Columbia City and father Richard Etter of Kendallville; children, Abigail B. Etter of Jacksonville, Florida, and Sophie L. Etter, Chloe M. Etter, and Eli M. Etter, all of Kendallville; grandparents, Ruth Etter of Wawaka and William Wilson of Kendallville; aunts, Elonda Seo, Cheri (Steve) Donovan, and Sheila Tucker, all of Kendallville, Darlene Noble, and Lois Newport of Tennessee, and Joyce Etter of Minnesota; and uncles, Bobby (Lisa) Wilson and William Wilson Jr. of Kendallville, and Donald Etter of Minnesota.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Donald Etter; grandmother, Juanita Wilson, and uncles, Howard David Wilson and David Etter.
A private family service for Tyler will be held.
Memorial contributions may be made to Riley Children’s Hospital.
Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send family condolences or to sign the online guest register.
