KENDALLVILLE — Jeff L. Bryant, 66, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
He was born Oct. 4, 1956, in Kendallville, to James R. and Joan (Smith) Bryant.
On Sept. 20, 1975, at First Christian Church in Garrett, he married JoAnn Bunn.
Jeff retired as an Electrical CAD Designer for Alliance Automation in Van Wert, Ohio.
He enjoyed muscle cars, especially his 1967 Chevelle; motorcycles; and he was affectionately known as the “computer nerd”, he was always the one to call with computer questions or problems.
Surviving are his wife, JoAnn Bryant, of Kendallville; a daughter, Tammy (Greg) Barkley, of Fort Wayne; a son, Tim Bryant, of LaGrange; and five grandchildren, Jordan Bryant, Beau Barkley, Kody Barkley, Dusty Barkley and Brett Barkley; a sister, Linda Roderick, of Wolcottville; and a brother, David (Pam) Bryant, of Kendallville.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother-in-law, Gary Roderick.
There will be no visitation or funeral services.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Share memories and condolences with the family at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.