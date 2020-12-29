ANGOLA — Nancy E. Anspaugh, 76, died on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at her home in Angola, Indiana.
She was born on June 25, 1944, in Huntington, Indiana, to James Robert and Edris H. (Myers) Craig.
She graduated from Lancaster High School in Lancaster, Indiana.
Nancy married Frank Anspaugh on May 22, 1993.
She had worked as a custodian at IPFW in Fort Wayne, before retiring.
Surviving is her husband, Frank Anspaugh, of Angola, Indiana; son, Eric Yeiter, of La Fontaine, Indiana; daughter, Petra (Sean) Gorman, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; four step-children, Ginny (Mark) Houlton, of Angola, Indiana, Janie (Mitch) Robinson, of Hamilton, Indiana, George (Tina) Anspaugh, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana, and Andrew Anspaugh, of Seymour, Tennessee. Also surviving are her siblings, Sharon (Tom) Rowland, of Meadville, Pennsylvania, Mary Battle, of Huntington, Indiana, Marsha (Mark) Timbers, of Huntington, Indiana, and Mike Craig, of Lancaster, Indiana; 16 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola.
