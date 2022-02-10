TOPEKA — Ryan Eugene Miller, infant son of Orlie Wayne and LaVera Ann (Fry) Miller, of Topeka, Indiana, was stillborn at 7:18 p.m., on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at Blessed Beginnings Care Center, Nappanee.
Survivors in addition to his parents, are two brothers, Kevin Dean and Arlin Wayne Miller; two sisters; Emily Rose and Norene Sue Miller, all at home; grandparents, Alvin Ray and Emma E. Miller, of Howe and Melvin D. and Rosetta M. Fry, of LaGrange; great-grandparents, Jacob and Edna Miller and Eli and Fannie Hochstetler, both of LaGrange.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Daniel and Lydia Fry and Manasses Jr., and Lydia Lehman.
Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m., to 1 p.m., on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at the LaVern Bontrager residence, 4525 W. 1200 N.-57, Topeka.
Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m., at the same residence.
Services will be conducted by Bishop David Miller and the home ministers.
Burial will be at Clearspring Cemetery, Topeka.
Miller-Stewart Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.