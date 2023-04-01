HAMILTON — Bruce Kent Wappes, 65 of Hamilton, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.
He was born on April 19, 1957, to Merl and Thelma (Aldrich) Wappes.
He was a 1975 Graduate of Hamilton High School.
After graduating high school, he began his career as an over the road truck driver with A of I out of Hamilton, Indiana, hauling heavy machinery. After several years, he transitioned to hauling refrigerated loads out of Wisconsin, for the next 43 years. He retired from over the road trucking in 2018, and began employment with Victory Trucking of Garrett, Indiana.
Bruce enjoyed farming, fishing, raising cattle and watching Westerns.
Surviving are his partner of 35 years and mother of his children, Barbara Miller; a daughter, Stephanie Wappes; son, Chris Wappes; and a granddaughter, Reba June Wappes, all of Angola, Indiana. Also surviving are a sister, Judy (Don) Muehlfeld, of Blakeslee, Ohio; two brothers, David (Ruth) Wappes, of Fremont and Bryce Wappes, of Hamilton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Merl and Thelma; a sister, Shirley Maier; and a nephew, Doug Maier.
Services will be held at 2 p.m., on Wednesday April 5, 2023, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, IN 46793, with burial to follow at Hamilton Cemetery.
Calling is two hours prior to the service on Wednesday from noon to 2 p.m., at the funeral home.
Memorials may be given in memory of Bruce, to the American Heart Association.
To send condolences visit fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.