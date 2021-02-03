NORTH WEBSTER — Anita M. Price, 65, of North Webster, Indiana, passed away at 10:52 a.m., on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at her home.
She was born on Dec. 13, 1955, in LaGrange County, Indiana, to Jess Delmar and Annie Mae (Kuhn) Poyser.
She graduated from West Noble High School in Ligonier and was a lifetime Noble/Kosciusko county area resident.
She was married on Jan. 20, 1979, in Syracuse, Indiana, to Larry Edward Price who preceded her in death on June 12, 2019.
She was a homemaker and formerly worked at Kinro in Syracuse and Goshen.
She was a member of the Church of God in North Webster.
She is survived by her son, Ryne Price, of North Webster; stepdaughter, Christina Ferrin Price, formerly of Cromwell; stepson, Larry Price II, formerly of Miami, Florida; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sister, Alyce Evans, of Bremen; three brothers, John (Lucy) Poyser, of Minooka, Illinois, John Mock, of Niles, Michigan, and William (Mindy) Mock, of Stone Lake, Michigan
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and three brothers, Jerry, Joseph and Jeffrey Poyser.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at Owen Family Funeral Home, S.R. 13 and C.R. 500N, North Webster, Indiana.
Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m., on Thursday at the funeral home, with Pastor Tim Jones officiating.
Burial will take place at Oak Park Cemetery in Ligonier, Indiana.
Preferred memorials may be given to the Church of God, P.O. Box 313, North Webster, IN 46555 or Shriners Hospital for Children, 2211 N. Oak Park Ave., Chicago, IL 60635.
To send condolences to the family of Anita Price, please visit www.owenfamilyfuneralhome.com.
