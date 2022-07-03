ROME CITY — Dennis Joseph Hogan, 82, of Rome City, Indiana, died on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
He was born on Jan. 1, 1940, in Fort Wayne to Michael Thomas and Esther E. (Chapman) Hogan.
He was a 1957 graduate of Central Catholic High School in Fort Wayne and a 1961 graduate of Purdue University.
On Feb. 24, 1962, in Fort Wayne, he married Barbara J. Maldeney. She preceded him in death Jan. 29, 2011.
Then, on Aug. 25, 2015, in Rome City, he married Mitzi (Stewart) Hamilton. She survives in Rome City.
Mr. Hogan was a pharmacist, owning and operating several businesses in the area along with his partner, James Crawford. Those businesses included Roanoke Drug and Variety, White Swan Drug and Variety and Times Corner Drug and Variety. In the 1980s the partnership sold the businesses to Keltsch Pharmacy. Mr. Hogan then filled in for pharmacists on vacation at several area businesses, including Rite-Aid and Kroger in Fort Wayne.
He was a member of St. Gaspar Catholic Church in Rome City, the Rome City Lions Club, Sylvan Lake Improvement Association and the Rome City Conservancy District.
Denny enjoyed going for a ride in his wooden boat, talking with everyone, and Purdue sports.
Also surviving are a son, Mark (Kelly) Hogan, of Huntington; two daughters, Kelly (Daniel) Morris, of Rome City and Leigh (Rick) Pranger, of Rome City; three grandchildren, Matthew T. Hogan, Melany Morris and Molly Morris; four sisters, Kathleen “Kathy” (Joe) Costello, of Rome City, Patricia (Bill) Neil, of Fort Wayne, Ann Hogan, of Fort Wayne and Ellen Hogan, of Boulder, Colorado; two brothers, James (Cora “Corky”) Hogan, of Fort Wayne and Timothy (Francie) Hogan, of Fort Wayne; and two sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Hogan, of Indianapolis and Mary Barbara Hogan, of Fort Wayne.
He was also preceded in death by a sister, Mary Hogan; and two brothers, Dr. Michael Hogan and Thomas Hogan.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 7, 2022, from 4-8 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, and one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 8, 2022, at 11 a.m., at St. Gaspar Catholic Church in Rome City, with Father Louis Fowoyo officiating.
Preferred memorials are to the Rome City Lions Club, Sylvan Lake Improvement Association, or Masses to the church.
View a video tribute after Thursday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
