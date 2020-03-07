Leesburg — Roger W. Fisher, 73. of Leesburg, Indiana, died unexpectedly on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, while on vacation in Florida.
He was born on June 12, 1946, in Auburn, Indiana, to William Dale and Martha L. (Moreland) Fisher.
Roger was a 1964 graduate of Butler High School and earned an Associate's Degree in Computer Science from International Business College in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving from 1965 to 1969. He was a 2nd Class Petty Officer, Sub-Sonar Technician on the USS Bugara (SS-331).
He was Public Affairs Manager at Sprint Corporation in Warsaw, from 1971 to 2004. He then worked at Commercial Realty Concepts Group in Columbia City, from 2005 to 2007, and then worked at INdigital in Fort Wayne, for six years, from 2007 until his retirement in 2013.
Roger was a member of Forest Lodge #239 F. & A.M., Scottish Rite Valley of Fort Wayne, American Legion Post 253 (Lifetime Member), VFW (Lifetime Member), Porsche Club of America and U.S. Submarine Hoosier Base (Lifetime Member).
He married Janet Jennings on Sept. 9, 1972, at Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church in Butler, and she survives.
Also surviving are a daughter and son, Michelle Carter and her husband, Alexander, of McKinney, Texas, and Chad Fisher and his wife, Heather, of Menifee, California; four grandchildren, Megyn Carter, Maxwell Carter, Carly Fisher and Callie Fisher; a brother, Ronald Fisher, of Lutherville, Maryland; and a sister-in-law, Roxanne Fisher, of Edgerton, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and younger brother, Richard Fisher.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with burial to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Military Honors will be conducted by the U.S. Navy and Butler American Legion.
Calling is Saturday, March 14, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the funeral home, with a Masonic Service at 4 p.m.
Preferred memorials are to Honor Flight, Quiet Knights or Wounded Warriors.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
