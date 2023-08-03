Terry P. Wilkinson, 75, of Huntington, Indiana, died on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at 12:50 a.m., surrounded by his loving family.
Funeral services were held on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 W. Park Drive, Huntington, with Dale Wilkinson and Chaplain Michael Deter officiating.
Military Honors were conducted by American Legion Post #47 Honor Guard of Fort Wayne, Indiana, at the cemetery and the American Legion Riders of Huntington, Indiana, presented flags outside at Bailey-Love Mortuary.
