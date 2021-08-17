ANGOLA — John David Rorick, 81, of Angola, Indiana, died on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at home.
John was born on Jan. 16, 1940, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Robert William Rorick and Ida Luella (Kouts) Bryan. They preceded him in death.
John graduated from Angola High School in 1958.
He married Joan L. Leatherman, on Aug. 29, 1959, in Angola.
John had worked as a pressman for the former Moores Business Forms; he was a parts manager for Tri-State Harvester and Greg Equipment; and was a carpenter for Cleveland Homes.
John loved to play cards and he often could be found tinkering.
John is survived by his wife of almost 63 years, Joan L. Rorick; son, Kenneth Rorick, of Angola; daughters, Kallie (Paul) Coverstone, of Georgia, and Kimberly Stamate, of Angola; brother, Phillip Rorick of Huntington; two generations of grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews
He was preceded in death by daughter-in-law, Nancy Rorick; son-in-law Bill Stamate; half-brothers, Glenn Fordyce, James Fordyce and Dale Fordyce; and a half-sister, Ilene Reminicky.
Per John’s request, there are no services.
Family request memorials to Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County, 780 Shelter Lane, Angola, IN 46703 or Paws of Honor, 1350 Beverly Road, Suite 115-333, McLean, VA 22101.
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Angola, has been entrusted in assisting the family with arrangements.
