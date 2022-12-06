WOLCOTTVILLE — Kevin Lee Dampier, 57, of Wolcottville, died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022,
He was born April 10, 1965, in Muncie to Richard and Elizabeth (Olson) Dampier.
Kevin had worked at NISCO in Topeka as an extruder.
He is survived by three brothers, Linden (Diane) Dampier of Selma, Richard Dampier Jr. of Gaston, and Gregory Dampier of Wolcottville.
Kevin was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Carol Jane Dampier.
A memorial visitation will be announced at a later date.
Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, S.R 9 North, Wolcottville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.