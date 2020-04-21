AUBURN — Annette E. Whitewood, 90, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Miller’s Merry Manor in Garrett, Indiana.
She was born March 11, 1930, in Loudonville, Ohio, to Paul and Mary (Edwards) Darling. They preceded him in death.
Annette married Douglas Whitewood on March 23, 1957, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and he survives in Auburn.
Annette worked as a telephone operator until her marriage to Doug, then she became a homemaker.
Also surviving are her daughter, Kathy Bitzer, of Andrews; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Whitewood, of Louisville, Kentucky; five grandchildren, Jonathan Bitzer, Jordan Bitzer, Taylor (Jordan) Bitzer, Brittney Stephens and Kaitlyn Whitewood; and four great-grandchildren, Jackstyn Bitzer, Jadryen Bitzer, Avery Stephens and Aiden Stephens.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Edward Darling.
Due to the health concerns about large public gatherings, the family has decided to have a celebration of Annette’s life at Auburn Church of the Nazarene in Auburn, when restrictions on public gatherings are lifted.
Private burial will take place at Greenlawn Union Cemetery in Perrysville, Ohio.
Memorials may be directed to Auburn Church of the Nazarene, 2301 N. Main St., Auburn, IN 46706.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
