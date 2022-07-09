ANGOLA — Loren O. Hankey, age 84, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Lakeland Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Angola.
Mr. Hankey was born on Dec. 24, 1937, in Auburn to Clarence and Nancy Olive (Clear) Hankey. He was a 1955 graduate of Butler High School.
He married Maryellen VanWye on Jan. 11, 1957, in Butler. She preceded him in death on July 8, 2013.
Over the years Loren drove for Yoder Trucking and then he worked in the body shop at Potter Motors in Auburn. He finished his career by working for 12 years at Miles Homes in Butler, where he worked his way up to being a manager. He retired in 1999.
Loren was a member of Metz Christian Church and he was a lifetime member of the NRA.
Survivors include his sons and daughters-in-law, Noel and Renee Hankey, of Angola, Nile Hankey, of Fremont and Neil and Lisa Hankey, of Hudson; seven grandchildren and their spouses, Sara and Weston Hankey, Richard and Rafaella Droste, Jessica and Branden Bird, Nathan Hankey, Amanda Droste, Jacob Hankey and Cheyenne Rose; 11 great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law; Steve Hartz, of Hicksville, Ohio, and Harry VanWye of Montpelier, Ohio; and sisters-in-law, Luralee Harold, of Etna Green, Indiana, and Donna Jean Hankey, of Leo; many nieces; nephews; and other extended family members.
Loren was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Maryellen Hankey, brother; Neil Hankey; and two sisters, Beth Hefley and Ened Hartz.
Visitation will be held on Monday, July 11, 2022, from 4-7 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., in Waterloo.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo with Michael Hesterman officiating.
Burial will take place at Eddy Cemetery in Hamilton.
Memorial donations may be made to the Metz Christian Church, 1945 S. C.R. 800E, Angola, IN 46703.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo.
