AUBURN — Willetta Rose Conley, 71, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at her home in Auburn, Indiana.
She was born in Garrett, Kentucky, on June 19, 1949, to Willard and Berta Lee Hughes. They have both passed away as has her brother, Wendell Hughes.
Willetta was a teacher’s aid in Ashley Elementary School years ago, worked for 10 years at Foamex in Auburn and was a sales associate at Walmart in Auburn for 18 years.
She loved her grandsons with all her heart. They meant the world to her.
She married Jimmy Conley on Nov. 5, 1967, in Sturgis, Michigan, and he survives.
She is also survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Jimmy and JoLynn Conley, of Auburn; a daughter, Patty Conley, of Auburn; two grandsons, Travis Conley and Tyson Conley; and siblings, Ronnie (Sheri) Hughes, of Burr Oak, Michigan, Brenda (Leslie) Tullos, of Sturgis, Michigan, and Sue Farler, of Burr Oak, Michigan.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Auburn Presbyterian Church, 111 W. 12th St., Auburn, IN 46706, with the Rev. David Lawrence officiating.
Memorials may be given in Willetta’s name to the family c/o Jimmy Conley.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
To send a condolence visit www.fellerandclark.com.
