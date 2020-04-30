Brandon Scott Kuhn, 41, of Angola, Indiana, and of Grand Cayman, died suddenly on Monday, April 27, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Angola, Indiana.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola.
Updated: April 30, 2020 @ 12:58 am
