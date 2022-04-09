LARGO, Fla. — It is difficult to believe but we have lost Amy Jo Wasnich in this earthly life to the ravages of COVID-19.
She was given the name, “Amy Jo”, by her adoptive parents, Al and Mary Ann Black.
Ephesians 1: 4-6 expresses the source of that name. God chose us. He planned in His purpose of love to adopt us as His own through Christ, that we can live eternally with Him, the Beloved. Amy means “beloved”.
Amy grew up in Auburn, Indiana, graduating in the first class of Faith Christian Academy in 1989. She attended Bob Jones University and Summit Christian College.
Amy was talented musically, artistically and athletically. She was the proprietor of Bake My Day Bakery.
She is survived by three loved children, Joel Earnhardt, of Dawsonville, Georgia, Noelle Earnhardt, of Garrett and Brooklynn Milligan, of Auburn; brother, Andy (Julie) Black, of Waterloo; nephews, Kevin (Taylor) Black, Konner (Lexi) Black, Jared Black and Jakob Black; mother, Mary Ann Black, of Auburn; uncle, Tim (Annette) Black, of Texas, and their family, Peggy Ann Black, of Texas, and Thomas Black, of Texas; and grandmother, Marguerite “Mimi” Black.
She was preceded in death by her father, Al Black.
Amy married Michael Wasnich on May 20, 2011, in Auburn. Amy was the stepmother to his children, Jacob Wasnich of Largo, Florida, and Joshua Wasnich, of Toledo, Ohio. Amy and Mike were living in Largo, Florida, at the time of her death.
She was born on Oct. 6, 1970, to Valerie and Michael Pittman, both deceased. Additional relatives include Shaun Kemery, Terri Sexton, Sarah Gomez, Carrie Seabert and Michelle McClain.
Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with visitation from 10-11 a.m., on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at the funeral home, prior to the service. Joe Heins, of Woodburn Christian Children’s Home and Dane Kruse, of County Line Church of God, will be officiating.
Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Visitation also will be from 4-7 p.m., on Monday, April 11, 2022, at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials may be directed to Feller and Clark Funeral Home to help defray expenses.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
