SHIPSHEWANA — Erma R. Petersheim, 41, of Shipshewana, (district: 49-4), Indiana, died at 9:38 p.m., on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, following complications while delivering her infant son, Luke David Petersheim.
She was born on May 11, 1981, in Goshen, Indiana, to Raymond J. and Dora J. (Miller) Wingard.
On May 8, 2002, in Shipshewana, she married David M. Petersheim, and he survives.
Survivors in addition to her husband are four daughters, Marla (special friend Joas Yoder) Petersheim, JoAnn Petersheim, Ida Ruth Petersheim and Deborah Petersheim; three sons, Loren Petersheim, Caleb Petersheim and Micah Petersheim, all at home; parents, Raymond and Dora Wingard, of Shipshewana; three brothers, Jonas (Elizabeth) Wingard, of Shipshewana, John (Lori) Wingard, of Middlebury and Andrew Wingard, of Shipshewana; five sisters, Esther (Vernon) Miller, Catherine (Jacob) Yoder and Ruth Wingard, all of Shipshewana, Susie (Loren) Jones, of Topeka and Nettie Wingard, of Shipshewana; and brother-in-law, James Miller, of Middlebury.
She was preceded in death by her infant son, Luke David Petersheim; and two sisters, Inez Miller and Nora Wingard.
Erma was a homemaker and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Visitation will be after 1 p.m., on Friday, May 12, 2023, and all-day on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the family residence, 8935 W. 450 N, Shipshewana.
Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m., on Sunday, May 14, 2023, also at the family residence.
Services will be conducted by Bishop William Bontrager and the home ministers.
Burial will be at Lehman Cemetery, Shipshewana.
Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, is assisting the family with arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.