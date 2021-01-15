Rudolf Sontag
WAWAKA — Rudolf P. Sontag, age 88, of Wawaka, Indiana, passed away on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 at his home. He was born on March 14, 1932 in Schwerin, Germany, the son of Karl and Kathe (Kahl) Sontag. He married Karen Rice on Nov. 21, 1958 in Cosperville, Indiana. She passed away in 2005.
Rudolf is survived by his son, Karl (Andrea) Sontag of Cheyenne, Wyoming; daughters, Michele Roberts of Warren, Indiana, Suzanne (Todd) Mochamer of Elkhart; 7 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; sisters, Karin Birch of Columbia City and Dorothea Klebs of Hamburg, Germany.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, brother, Karl F. Sontag and grandson, Trevor Roberts.
Rudolf lived in Wawaka for over 60 years. He enjoyed the friends and neighbors that he had over his lifetime. He also loved his animals and pets as well as nature and wild life.
A cremation committal will take place at Legacy Cremation & Remembrance Center in Ligonier. Burial will take place at Maple Grove Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lennox’s Legacy Rescue, 4777 N. 375 E, Decatur, Indiana 46733 or Here Kitty Kitty Rescue, 25138 CR 24, Elkhart, Indiana 46517.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
Marjorie Schrader
KENDALLVILLE — Marjorie Lou Schrader joined our heavenly father and her beloved husband Thomas Eugene on Jan. 10, 2021 just days after celebrating her 88th birthday on Jan. 1.
In 1933, the Fort Wayne newspaper photographed her father holding the first baby girl of the New Year.
Thomas Eugene Schrader was the love of her life ever since they met on the beach at Pokagon State Park. Marjorie always recalled asking her friends, “who is that good looking guy”? Tom and Marjorie celebrated their 65th Wedding Anniversary this past summer on the patio at Orchard Pointe, while family gathered outside to watch them celebrate their love for each other.
Marjorie enjoyed family, friends, and social activities. She enjoyed the cards received from her sorority sisters from Sigma Alpha Sigma, the great times with the Central High School “Lunch Bunch” group, and memories of being “Queen Bee” in her Red Hat Society.
Marjorie‘s favorite prayer was the Serenity Prayer: God grant me the Serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the Courage to change the things I can, and the Wisdom to know the difference. This prayer especially held true in 2020 as the pandemic limited her close physical contact with family and as she lost her husband in November. She will be remembered for demonstrating dignity and kindness in the wake of adversity, her genuine smile, appreciation of family visits, and the thankful spirit of those that cared for her at Orchard Pointe Health Campus Kendallville, Indiana. The family will be forever grateful for the loving care received.
Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Eugene Schrader.
Surviving is her, daughter Carolyn (Tim) Moeller; sons, Robert (Charlene) Schrader, Richard Schrader and Thomas A. Schrader; grandchildren, Angela (Michael) Finefrock, Jennifer (Jayson) Snyder, Matthew (Katie) Moeller and Evan Maher; great grandchildren, Kayne, Izzy, Meagan, Hayden, Kate and Ellie. Marjorie‘s grandchildren doted on her and she loved them very much! She is also survived by brother, Robert Gerdom and preceded in death by sisters Mildred and Mary and parents Edward and Virginia Gerdom.
A celebration of the lives of Thomas and Marjorie Schrader will be held at a later date.
Memorials in Marjorie’s honor may be made to the Carriage House, Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Robert Myers
CORTLAND, Ohio – Robert Alan Myers, 82, passed away Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 at St. Joseph Health Center. He was born March 2, 1938 in Ashley, Indiana the son of Glen and Gladys (Lucas) Myers.
He was a graduate of Pleasant Lake High School in Indiana and a graduate of Tri-State (now Trine University) in Angola, Indiana. He worked at several printing companies. He was awarded two patents while with the printing company Aircraft Braking in Akron, Ohio and retired in 2000.
Robert was a life member of the National Rifle Association and Ohio Gun Collectors. He was a history buff , especially involving the Civil War and the World Wars, and was also an avid collector of coins and military memorabilia.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy L. (Wymer) Myers; children, Dr. Edward G. (Dotty) Myers, of Cortland, Ohio and Phyllis (Russell) Peckham, of Llano, Texas; grandchildren, SSG William R. Peckham USAF stationed in the Middle East, Dr. Elissa (Keaton) Peckham-Foster of Las Cruces, New Mexico and Jacob Cameron Myers of Cortland, Ohio and a sister, Sophia Rosol.
He is preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, Wayne, Harold, Preston and Roger Myers; and three sisters, Wilma Nichols, Marie Wanpleu and Marsha Skinner.
There will be no services held due to COVID-19.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Children’s Rehabilitation Center 885 Howland Wilson Rd. NE, Warren, Ohio 44484.
Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to view this obituary, sign the guestbook, and send condolences to the family.
James Weaver
DELAND, Fla. — James Christian Weaver, age 95, of Tree Frog Lane, DeLand, Florida, died peacefully at home on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.
He was born on July 2, 1925, in North Manchester, Indiana, to parents, Theron G. and Nina Metzler Weaver, the youngest of four children.
He graduated from Central High School in North Manchester, and Manchester College and Indiana University.
He served in the U.S. Army in the 94th Infantry Division during World War II, taking part in the Battle of the Bulge. He again served in the Army during the Korean War.
He was involved in public education for 38 years, serving as a classroom teacher, coach, and principal in East Allen County, Fort Wayne and Angola, Indiana.
Mr. Weaver was active in the Elks, the Turners, the Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite and Shrine organizations in Fort Wayne and Angola, Indiana. He was also a member of the American Legion and VFW.
While living in Fairfield Glade, Tennessee, he was a volunteer for the Victim-Offender Reconciliation Program. In Florida, he volunteered as a tutor at the Citrus County Juvenile Detention Center, and served as a Mediator for Small Claims Court in Citrus and Volusia County.
Mr. Weaver was a member of First United Methodist Church of DeLand and the Upper Room Sunday School Class.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon E. Weaver, of Deland; stepson, Steven Clark, of Angola, Indiana; stepdaughter, Suzanne (George) Villalobos, of DeLand; grandchildren, Addelyn, Zachary, Jennifer and Robert Villalobos; and numerous nephews and nieces.
A memorial service will be held in the sanctuary of First United Methodist Church of Deland at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021.
Visitation will begin one hour before the service and a light luncheon will follow in the LEC.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Florida United Methodist Children’s Home, 51 Children’s Way, Enterprise, FL 32725, or at www.fumch.org.
