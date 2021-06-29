HAMILTON — Robert D. Hill, age 76, of Hamilton, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Northern Lakes Nursing Home in Angola.
Mr. Hill was born on May 5, 1945, in Lima, Ohio, to Robert and Virginia (Auman) Hill.
He was a 1963 graduate of Hamilton High School.
He married Diana Randol on Aug.10, 1969. She resides in Hamilton.
Mr. Hill honorably served his country in the United States Army serving as a Sergeant in Korea during the Vietnam War.
Early in Robert’s working career he owned a gas station in Angola and then another gas station in Hamilton. After selling his gas stations he went to work for Franz Nursery in Hamilton, as a landscaper and mechanic for 35 years. During that time he also worked part time helping on the family farm.
Bob enjoyed gardening, baking and he loved bird watching. He also enjoyed watching NASCAR, even racing himself at local tracks when he was younger.
For anyone who knew him, Robert put his heart into everything he did. His love for family, gardening and spending time with his wife, Diana, and dogs were his simple pleasures. He went above and beyond his duty as a service man, father, husband, grandfather and great-grandfather. He is gone, but will be remembered every day by his family and close friends.
Survivors include his wife, Diana Hill, of Hamilton; sons and daughters-in-law; Mark and Debbie Hill, of Bronson, Michigan, Jeremy and Angie Hill, of Hamilton and daughter-in-law, Ryan and Tori Hill, of Hamilton; 12 grandchildren and their spouses, Jessica Rinehart, Jaclyn Rinehart, Teresa and Patrick Curcio, Samantha and Jacob Nicely, Jack and Tessah Hill, Chase Hill, Robert Hill, Lilly Hill, Magnus Hill, Chase Hill, Ace Hill, Kailen Randol and Kyle Randol; three great-grandchildren, Beau Nicely, Zoey Curcio and Ryan Curcio; sister and brother-in-law, Susie and Mark Otteson, of Lousiana.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Flossie Fielder.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 1, 2021, from 3-7 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., in Waterloo.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 2, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo, with Pastor Jeff Alexander officiating.
Burial will take place at Hamilton Cemetery.
Military honors at Hamilton Cemetery will be provided by Hamilton American Legion Post 467 Color Guard and active members of the United States Army.
Memorial donations may be directed to Hamilton American Legion Post 467, 110 S.R. 427, Hamilton, IN 46742.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo.
