FORT WAYNE — Beth Ann Kurtz of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021.
She was born on June 5, 1954, in Kendallville, Indiana to Lawrence Howard Kurtz and Marilyn Jeanette Kurtz.
She loved family, camping, cookouts, canoeing, sewing, and painting.
She is survived by her long-time friend, Jacob Cowley; her daughters, Rebeca Manns and LeeAnna Kurtz; her grandchildren, Stephen Farrer, Chase Dennis, Clairissa Dennis, Kira Arnold and Lillie Hayes; her mother, Jeanette Kurtz; her brothers, George Kurtz and Mark Kurtz.
She was preceded in death by her father, Lawrence Kurtz.
Services will take place on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Midwest Funeral Home & Cremations, 1415 W. Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne, IN 46808, at 1 p.m., with visitation one hour prior.
Arrangements made by Midwest Funeral Home, 1415 W. Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne, IN 46808
