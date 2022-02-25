FREMONT — Steve A. Champion, age 73, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born on March 19, 1948, in Coldwater, Michigan, to Leon and Dorothy (Northam) Champion.
As a child he grew up on the family farm, helping with the animals and working in the fields.
Steve graduated from Fremont High School in 1966.
He retired after many years of service at Charleston Metal Products in Waterloo, Indiana. He also had worked for the Indiana Toll Road when he was younger.
Steve enjoyed woodworking, making toy boxes, toy horses and many other items, and also enjoyed going fishing.
Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Earline (Kirchen) Champion, of Fremont, Indiana; sons, Andy (Debbie) Taner, of Fremont, Indiana, and Tony Kirchen, of Fremont, Indiana; a daughter, Kim Owens, of Fremont, Indiana; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sisters, Kathy Craun, of Fremont, Indiana, Susan Organ, of California, and Kelly (Mike) Schorey, of Fremont, Indiana; and a brother, Gary Champion, of Fremont, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leon and Dorothy Champion; brothers, Tom Champion, George Champion and Jim Champion; and a brother-in-law, Mike Craun.
Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m., on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
Burial will be at a later time.
Memorial donations in his memory may be directed to the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County, P.O. Box 204, Angola, IN 46703.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home in Fremont, Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.