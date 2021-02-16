June Weller
GARRETT — June Rose Weller, 98, of Garrett, Indiana, died on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at Parkview Randallia Hospice in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born on June 17, 1922, in Garrett, to Jasper and Beatrice (Strawser) Spencer. They preceded her in death.
June graduated from Garrett High School in 1942, and then attended Warner Beauty College in Fort Wayne, graduating in September 1942.
She married John H. Kock on Jan. 19, 1946, at the Lutheran Church in Garrett. He preceded her in death on Jan. 14, 1982.
June later married Miles Weller, of Garrett, in 1995, at County Line Church of God in Auburn.
Surviving are two children, Jerry (Theresa) Kock, of Decatur and Jerilyn Freeman, of Pleasant Lake. Also surviving are grandchildren, Robin (Brent) McIntosh, Cary Freeman, Brandon Kock and John Kock; great-grandchildren, Cade Turner and Alex Kock; two stepchildren, Greg (Marsha) Weller, of Garrett and Becky (Terry) Schanke, of Panama City Beach, Florida; seven step-grandchildren; 12 step-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, John; and second husband, Miles; brothers, John Spencer and Robert Spencer; sisters, Eleanore "Bay" Smith and Betty Harris; her daughter's companion, Jerry Hughes; and stepdaughters, Jackie Kruse and Sharon Weller.
Funeral services were held today, Feb. 9, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett.
Burial was in Christian Union Cemetery near Garrett.
Contributions in June's memory may be directed to DeKalb County Humane Shelter.
To sign the online guestbook or leave a condolence, visit thomasfuneralhome.org.
