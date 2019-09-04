AUBURN — Marilyn A. Imus, 86, of Auburn, Indiana, died Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
She was born Oct. 11, 1932, in Hamilton, to Clarence and Dorothy (Wagner) Hamman.
She was a Hamilton High School graduate and earned an associate’s degree from Ivy Tech in Fort Wayne.
Marilyn worked for Garns Candy Company of Auburn and then City National Bank/Wells Fargo Bank in Auburn.
She was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Auburn.
Her greatest love was God and her family. She enjoyed listening to gospel music, especially Elvis’s gospel music.
She married Emerson Imus in 1979 in Auburn, and he died Jan. 10, 2005.
Surviving are three sons and a daughter, Gary (Pam) Grogg, of Auburn, Larry (Peggy) Grogg, of Hamilton, Steve (Chris) Grogg, of Auburn, and Deb (Grogg) Keller, of Auburn; 12 grandchildren, Amy (Morgan) Metcalf, Brian (Dawn Hyde) Grogg, Cory (Andrea) Grogg, Sommer (Adam) Rudolph, Joshua (Jenny) Grogg, Dawn (Terry) High, Sherri (Matt) Ramer, Mitchell (Ande) Grogg, Rachelle (Jason) Ford, Damon Keller, Daisha (Alex) Duran and Danielle Keller; 15 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a brother, Dale Hamman; and a sister, Norma Chorpenning.
Services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 211 West 9th St., Auburn, Indiana, with the Rev. Dr. Marcus Carlson officiating.
Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Calling is Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, from 3-7 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, and also one hour prior to the service from 10-11 a.m., Saturday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be directed to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
