ANGOLA — Joe Driver passed away peacefully on Aug. 25, 2022, two days shy of his 91st birthday, at Lakeland Rehab and Healthcare Center in Angola.
Joe was born in Lima, Ohio, on Aug. 27, 1931, to Milton L. and Sarah Louise Driver. They preceded him in death.
He graduated from Lima Central High School in 1949.
Joe was married to Janice Houston and they had four children.
He worked for the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad before moving to Fort Wayne in 1959, to become the Director of Building and Grounds at Mutual Security Life Insurance Company. At Mutual Security, Joe developed an enthusiastic interest in contemporary art and landscape design.
During the mid-1960s, Joe became involved in the youth programs of Church of the Brethren, a passion for ministering to young people, that he maintained throughout his life. He played a major role in the renovation and operation of the church’s Camp Mack.
He was a life-long Freemason, serving as a Master Mason and Shriner. In 1984, Joe moved to Clear Lake to pursue his interest in sailing. As a member of the Clear Lake Yacht Club, he sailed “Ol’ Grandad”, his beloved Tornado catamaran, in the Club’s racing events. Joe managed many construction projects throughout northeast Indiana, and collected antique John Deere tractors.
Upon retirement, Joe married Linda Duncan, and began a new career in lapidary, making jewelry by cutting and polishing stones and gems. He participated in local craft shows, displayed his jewelry at the Fort Wayne Museum of Art, and became an active member of Three Rivers Gem and Mineral Society, the Angola Regional Artists’ Guild and the Fort Wayne Bonsai Club.
Joe is survived by his four children, Dorian (Rick) Maples, of Fort Wayne, Valerie (Jon) Brelje, of Fort Wayne, Louisea (Mike) Baker, of Fort Wayne and Toby (Kathy) Driver, of Honolulu; and stepsons, Gary (Terri) Hobbs, of Fort Wayne and Brian (Holly) Hobbs, of Kendallville. He is also survived by his brother, Ben Driver, of Maumee, Ohio; sister, Sue (Larry) Lantzer, of Fort Wayne; many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda.
“Papa Joe” will be greatly missed by his countless family and friends, who enjoyed his Bohemian philosophy and nachos and margaritas on his deck at Clear Lake.
When asked what he wanted included in his obituary, Joe requested the following quote from Hunter S. Thompson, “Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well-preserved body, but rather to skid in broadside in a cloud of smoke, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly proclaiming ‘Wow! What a Ride!’”.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at The First Congregational United Church of Christ in Angola, 314 W. Maumee St., Angola, Indiana.
A reception at Clear Lake Yacht Club, 188 Lake Drive, Clear Lake, Fremont, Indiana, will begin at 5 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to The First Congregational United Church of Christ, 314 W. Maumee St., #1427, Angola, IN 46703, or the Clear Lake Township Land Conservancy of Fremont, 111 Gecowets Drive, Fremont, IN 46737, would be welcomed and appreciated by his family.
