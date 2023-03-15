KENDALLVILLE — Carol A. Cain, age 88, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away on Monday, March 13, 2023, at Kendallville Manor Healthcare Center.
Carol was born on Nov. 19, 1934, in Rome, New York, a daughter of the late Charles W. and Marie (Deitche) Howell.
Carol married Robert H. Cain on April 13, 1955, at Trinity Church United Methodist in Kendallville. Robert passed away on Aug. 28, 2006.
Carol graduated in 1951, from Kendallville High School. After high school, she worked at Magnavox in Fort Wayne and worked in her children’s businesses. She also was a homemaker.
She loved her family gatherings and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a longtime, more than 60-year member, of Trinity Church.
Survivors include her daughter and caretaker, Mel Ransburg, of Kendallville; sons, Mark (Tina) Cain, of Kendallville and Matt (Jeri) Cain, of Kendallville; grandchildren, including Rory (Ashli) Ransburg, Joshua Ransburg, Justin (Sierra) Cain, Devin (Shellene) Cain, Kristopher (Erica) Grubb, Ashley (Patrick) Luttman and Kylie (Brice) Walter; special granddaughter, Jaide Ransburg, who helped take care of Carol; great-grandchildren, Cole, Brody, Madison, Nevin, Trace, Gatlin, Bella, Regan, Addison, Arrowlyn, Aliya, Bradyn, Evan, Liam and Emerie; brother, Dick (Pam) Howell; nephews, Trent Howell and Tyler Howell.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Marie Howell; husband, Robert Cain; stepmother, Helen (Rose) Howell; son-in-law, Ron Ransburg; sister, Madalyn Wolford; brother, Robert Howell; and nephews, Dennis Wolford and Doug Wolford.
A celebration of Carol’s life will be held on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at 2 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home with the Rev. Drew Baker officiating.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., prior to the service.
Burial will follow the funeral service at Lake View Cemetery in Kendallville.
Memorial donations are to Kendallville Manor.
The family would like to thank Kendallville Manor for her wonderful care.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.
