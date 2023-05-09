GARRETT — Michele (Willms) Pankop, 61, of Garrett, Indiana, died on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at her residence with her family at her side.
She was the daughter of Gordon E. Willms, Jr., and Mary C. Willms.
She was born on Nov. 16, 1961, in Fort Wayne, to Robert G. Boxell and Mary C. Laisure.
Michele worked at Machine Rite Products in LaGrange for 25 years, Miller’s Merry Manor, and Northeastern Center for 11 years.
She was a member of Helmer United Methodist Church in Helmer and Eagles 1357.
Michelle loved flowers and anything to do with water.
Surviving are her husband of eight years, Larry Dean Pankop, of Garrett; three children, Cory (Emily) Fisher, of Fort Wayne, Shanna (Seth) Maughler, of Hudson and Trist (Spencer) Wooster, of Huntertown; two stepsons, Heath (Heather) Pankop, of Corunna and Zane Pankop, of Corunna; three grandsons; a step-granddaughter; her mother, Mary C. Willms, of Wall Lake, Orland; her father, Robert G. Boxell, of Angola and Florida; and a sister, Tammy Cattron, of Fort Wayne.
She was preceded in death by her stepfather, Gordon E. Willms Jr.; and her husband, Jerry W. Hilbish.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, May 15, 2023, at 11 a.m., at Helmer United Methodist Church, 7530 S.R. 327, Helmer, with Pastor Donna Holcomb officiating.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday, May 15, 2023.
Preferred memorials are to Helmer United Methodist Church.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
