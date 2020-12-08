LIGONIER — Robert Wayne “Bob” Bish, of Ligonier, Indiana, went to be with The Lord on Sunday morning, Dec. 6, 2020. He was 89 years young.
Bob was born on Feb. 9, 1931, the son of Clyde R. and Vivian I. (Fought) Bish, in Ligonier.
On Sept. 17, 1960, he married Dorothy Garvin, and together they shared 60 years of marriage.
Bob is survived by his wife, Dorothy Bish. of Albion, Indiana; two sons, Jeffrey (Joel Helen) Bish, of Topeka, Indiana, and Mark Bish, of Auburn, Indiana; two grandchildren, Sarah (Danielle) Haley, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Emily Bish, of Topeka, Indiana; and sister-in-law, Mary Bish of Albion, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, George Bish, Don Bish, Betty Ramer and Frances Myers.
Bob graduated from Wawaka High School in 1949. and went on to serve his country honorably in the United States Navy during the Korean War.
He drove truck for several decades and worked for Frick Services for many years.
Bob was a member of Ligonier United Methodist Church and Ligonier-Cromwell Masonic Lodge 705, where he was a member for more than 50 years, a Chaplain, and a Past Master. He was also a member of the Order of The Eastern Star, Chapter 325, and Prentiss Chapter 178 of Albion.
Bob loved gardening and watching Komets Hockey, the Cubs, and occasionally the Bears.
Due to the pandemic, a private family service will be held and Bob will be laid to rest at Salem Cemetery in Ligonier.
A public celebration of Bob’s life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be directed to The Order of The Eastern Star, Prentiss Chapter #178, 735 Trail Ridge Road, Albion, IN 46701 or Ligonier United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 66, Ligonier, IN 46767.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
