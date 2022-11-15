FORT WAYNE — Cory Michael Holmes, 47, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at his home in Fort Wayne.
He was born Feb. 10, 1975, in Auburn, Indiana, to Larry L. and Debra L. (Squires) Holmes. He was a 1993 graduate of DeKalb High School.
Cory was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Fort Wayne.
He loved history and enjoyed researching the WWI and WWII era. He also enjoyed airplanes and always wanted to be a pilot, but most of all he loved spending time with family and close friends.
Surviving are his parents, Larry and Debra Holmes, of Angola; daughter, Jasmine Holmes, of Muncie; sister, Tandice Buss, of Angola; niece, Maddison Ford; nephew, Keagan Buss; and grandfather, Larry Baker, of Auburn.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Ann Clinton; grandmother, Patricia Baker; and two uncles, Rick Squires and Bob Squires.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, with Joe Heins officiating.
Visitation will be from 3-6 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Feller and Clark Funeral Home to help with expenses.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.