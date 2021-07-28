Rosella M. Warstler, age 96, of Auburn, Indiana, and formerly of Garrett, Indiana, died on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Betz Nursing Home in Auburn.
Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, Indiana.
Updated: July 28, 2021 @ 12:36 am
