CROMWELL — Donald L. Anderson, age 80, of Cromwell, Indiana, passed away on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at home.
He is survived by his wife, Karen Anderson, of Cromwell, Indiana; two sons, Scott Anderson and Dean Anderson; four stepsons, Tony Cassidy, Tom Wroblewski, Tim Wroblewski and Pete Wroblewski; along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
To honor Donald’s wishes, there will be no visitation or services.
Cremation will take place at Legacy Cremation & Remembrance Center in Ligonier, Indiana.
Memorial contributions may be given in honor of Donald, to Parkview Home Health & Hospice, 1900 Carew St., Suite 6, Fort Wayne, IN 46805.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
