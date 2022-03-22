WARSAW — Jeanna K. Moore, 65, of Pierceton, Indiana, passed away at 1:25 a.m., on Monday, March 7, 2022, at her home.
She was born on Dec. 3, 1956, in Columbia City, Indiana, to Floyd R. and Doris L. (Bishop) Brandenburg.
She lived most of her life in the Larwill/Pierceton area and attended Whitko High School.
She was married on Aug. 28, 2001, in Santa Fe, New Mexico, to John E. Moore, who survives.
She retired from Biomet in Warsaw after 21 years, and formerly worked at Chamberlain Products in South Whitley.
She is survived by her husband, John Moore, of Pierceton; daughter, Katherine (Josh) Fett, of Warsaw; sons, Josh (Erica) Fricke, of Louisville, Kentucky, and Adam (Chelsey) Moore, of Syracuse, Indiana; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; sister, Judy Hall, of Yakama, Washington; two brothers, Terry (Priscilla) Brandenburg, of Columbia City and Bill (Liz) Brandenburg, of North Manchester.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Tom Brandenburg.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held from 1-4 p.m., on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Cremation Services of Kosciusko County, 4356 N. S.R. 15, Warsaw, Indiana.
Preferred memorials may be given to the Traditions Health Hospice, 1820 E. Day Road, Mishawaka, IN 46545, or Save Our Monarchs, P.O. Box 390135, Minneapolis, MN 55439 (https://www.saveourmonarchs.org).
To send condolences to the family of Jeanna Moore, please visit www.cremationserviceskc.com.
