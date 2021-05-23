AUBURN — Ina Adams Walton, age 87, of Auburn, Indiana, left this earth on Sunday, May 16 2021, and made the epic journey to heaven to be reunited with her late husband Niles Walton, her brother and sisters, her parents and all her other departed friends and family.
Ina was born on April 17, 1934, and grew up in a small town in the Eastern Kentucky mountains, and was so desperate to interact with people and to gather knowledge that she begged to go to school at the age of FOUR.
And so it began … her lifelong quest to improve the lives of others and to gain an understanding of the mysteries of this world and the world to come!
By the age of 16, she was a bona fide teacher, helping to instruct the younger students in her small rural school.
Her wanderlust soon took her to Bible college in Pikeville, Kentucky, and then to Lexington, Kentucky, where she finished her teaching degree at the University of Kentucky.
But she was just getting started!
First, she married her beloved Niles, a Navy veteran, athlete and sweet-as-honey fellow Kentuckian!
Next, her only son, Dereck Walton, was born while the pair were teaching in Sandusky, Ohio, in 1963. In a few years the family moved west to Indiana.
Both Niles and Ina taught at Ashley High School, and then transferred to teach at the newly constructed DeKalb High School in 1967.
Ina’s continuing knowledge quest led her to complete her Master’s degree at Saint Francis University in Fort Wayne, while working her way toward a department chairperson position at DeKalb.
Throughout, she continued to be a kind, empathic educator at school and a faithful member of First United Methodist Church in Auburn.
But she wasn’t finished!
It was time to earn her real estate sales person’s license and after finding success, her real estate broker’s license. She and Niles founded Walton Classic City Realty, where Ina's additional talents in decorating, interior design and landscaping were put to excellent use!
She happily soldiered on teaching English composition at DeKalb for 35 years, before retiring, but she STILL had work to do!
Ina then taught part time at Indiana University-Purdue University at Fort Wayne and became a facilitator for foreign exchange students — helping them to find host homes while serving as their advocate and advisor. All the while she continued to travel and explore throughout these United States and the world.
The last 20 years of her life were spent both in Auburn and in Florida, while she made frequent trips back to her mountain home in Kentucky.
On May 22 2021, she made one last trip there — to be buried beside her dearest Niles, in a small hilltop cemetery in Mayking, Kentucky. At the edge of that cemetery still stands the small schoolhouse where her remarkable journey began as a young child.
She is survived by her son, Dereck Walton; daughter-in-law, Sharyn Rosenblum; and sister, Judy Brown.
