SYRACUSE — Rhea Ann Morris, age 71, of Syracuse, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Goshen Hospital.
She was born on May 28, 1951, the daughter of Kenneth and Lucille (DePew) Wysong in LaGrange, Indiana.
On Sept. 15, 1967, she married Kenneth Lee Morris.
She is survived by her husband of more than 54 years, Kenneth Lee Morris, of Syracuse, Indiana; two sons, Jed (Christine) Morris, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Jason (Julie) Morris, of New Jersey; nine grandchildren, Danielle Morris, Jared Morris, Lauren Ruelas, Derek Faucett, Alyssa Faucett, Dylan Faucett, Justin Morris, Joshua Morris and Jenna Morris; and eight great-grandchildren.
Rhea was preceded in death by her parents; and two siblings, Sandra Shepherd and Laird Wysong.
Rhea was a devoted homemaker and enjoyed working in her garden, antiquing, going to auctions, frequently talking on the phone, and harassing her husband. Rhea never met a stranger and everyone who knew her, loved her.
Rhea both knew and loved The Lord and attended Ligonier Evangelical Church for many years.
More than anything in this world, she loved her family. She will be deeply missed and never forgotten.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier, IN 46767.
The Rev. Hubert Harriman will officiate.
Burial will follow at Oak Park Cemetery in Ligonier, Indiana.
Family and friends will be received from 1-3 p.m., prior to the service on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Ligonier Evangelical Church, 1911 Lincolnway South; Ligonier, IN 46767.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
