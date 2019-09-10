John Shoup 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save John Joseph Shoup, 89, lifelong resident of Middlebury, Indiana, died at 11 p.m., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Greenleaf Health Campus, Elkhart.Arrangements handled by Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll How would you grade the Aggies' overall performance in Saturday's game against Clemson? You voted: A B C D F Vote View Results Back Special Sections Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Fall Home Improvement 2019 IN|All Sports 2019 High School Football Guide Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAngola teen jailed for incestNo prison time for Frost in murder caseBoard rejects truck sales at auction parkEdgar nominated to Hall of Fame teamRick and Vicki James to be honoredNACS educator returns to teaching after 14-year breakCarroll grad makes it to top seven on 'MasterChef'Eagle football in a better placeRV industry production numbers way downNew Northrop principal hopes to make a difference Images Videos CommentedCarnegie goes fine free (1)Jail is not a 2-star hotel (1) Sunday's Life page Page C1 Top Ads KD114347 KD114574 KD114571 Top Jobs KD114313 KD114374 KD114987 Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Eastside soccer team wins two matches Inappropriate behavior at athletic events is a problem DeKalb band sweeps awards at Bluffton Volleyball team wins two matches at Garrett Turnover bug bites Blazers again in 38-19 loss Food stands raise revenue for 4-H program Four downs: Bobcats trying to keep momentum alive at Western Illinois Mary Sutton
