ANGOLA — Noel G. Brock, 89, of Woodburn, Indiana, formerly of Steuben County, Indiana, died on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Golden Years Nursing Home in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born on Dec. 1, 1931, in Darke County, Ohio, to Othol E. and Delsie (Skidmore) Brock.
Noel graduated from Pleasant Lake High School.
He was a member of Pleasant Lake United Methodist Church and was a member of the Orland Lions Club, DHIA and served on the REMC Board for many years.
Noel is survived by his daughters, Diana Lynn (David) Skinner, of Sun City Center, Florida, and Debra Kay (Noel) Horvath, of Woodburn, Indiana; and his two brothers, Frank (Rosie) Brock, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Kermit (Evelyn) Brock, of Waco, Texas. Also surviving are his four grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, J. Eleanor Brock, on Dec. 1, 2005; son, David Brock, on Sept. 13, 2003; and two brothers, Wilbur Brock and Doyle Brock.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., on Thursday, June 10, 2021, and from 10-11 a.m., on Friday, June 11, 2021, at Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, June 11, 2021, at Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana, with Pastor Matt Bock and Kermit Brock, Noel’s brother, officiating.
Burial will be at Greenlawn Cemetery, Orland, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or to the Orland Lion’s Club.
Condolences may be expressed online through our website at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola.
