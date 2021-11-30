FREMONT — Clyde A. Myers, 75, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Lakeland Rehab & Healthcare Center in Angola, Indiana.
He was born on Nov. 15, 1946, in Angola, Indiana. to George A. and Ruth I. (Benninghoff) Myers.
Clyde graduated from Angola High School.
He had worked at West Baking in Fremont, Indiana.
Clyde enjoyed yard work, mowing and model trains.
Surviving are his son, Ben Myers, of Fremont, Indiana; sisters, Sarah Sechler, of Coldwater, Michigan, and Martha Myers, of North Manchester, Indiana; his aunt, Beverly Tilbury, of Flint, Indiana; two nieces, Melinda McCoulgh and Jessica Hall; one nephew, Dan Sechler; several cousins; and his special friend, Grace Boyer.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Connie McCoulgh.
There will be no services at this time.
Memorial donations may be made to Heart to Heart Hospice.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana.
