LIGONIER — Gary L. Clemons, 75, of Ligonier, Indiana, passed away on March, 13, 2023, at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville, Indiana.
He was born to Harrison J. and Mary Jane (Mitchell) Clemons on June 1, 1947, in Vinton County, Ohio.
Gary enjoyed baking and making homemade candies to share with his friends. He and his wife, Sherry, owned and operated Ligonier Floral for many years.
Gary is survived by his wife, Sherry of Ligonier; children, Glenda (Terry) Kinzer ,of Londonderry, Ohio, Kevin (Annette) Clemons, of Londonderry, Ohio, and Kim (Rick) Cottrill, of Chillicothe, Ohio; siblings, Ed (Mary) Clemons, of McArthur, Ohio, Steve (Joyce) Clemons, of Wellston, Ohio, Paul (Ink) Clemons, of McArthur, Ohio, Carolyn Clemons Whitside, of Coalton, Ohio, Sandy (Bill) Craft, of Wellston, Ohio, and Katie Clemons, of McArthur, Ohio; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Mike Clemons; and sister, Polly Clemons Hill.
In keeping with Gary’s wishes, cremation has taken place.
A celebration of Life service will be held in Gary's honor on June 10, 2023, at 11:30 a.m., at Salem Community Church in Wilmot.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be shared at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.