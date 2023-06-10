BUTLER — David Scott Freese, 58, of Butler, Indiana, passed away on Monday, May 22, 2023, at his home in Butler.
He was born on July 15, 1964, in Bryan, Ohio, to Robert and Madaline (Schoonover) Freese. He was a graduate of Bryan High School.
David worked as an electrician at Steel Dynamics Inc., retiring at 25 years of service.
David was a very mechanical person. He was known as a motorhead, loved a good documentary, enjoyed the outdoors and fishing, but most importantly he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Surviving are his wife, Maribel (Balaota) Freese, of Butler; three children and a spouse, Darren and Beverly Beals, of Ney, Ohio, Brittany Anderson-Freese, of Cleveland, Ohio, and Kristen Freese, of Sherwood, Ohio; five grandchildren, Kellen Beals, Valerie Beals, Lorin Beals, Gracelynn Beals and Patrick Moore; and three brothers and two sisters-in-law, Jeff and Brenda Freese, of Auburn, Earl and Linda Freese, of Crooked Lake and Dan Freese, of North Carolina.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A celebration of David’s life will take place from 5-7 p.m., on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn.
Memorials may be directed to Seventh Day Adventist Church, 105 Fountain St., Hicksville, OH 43526.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
