COLUMBUS — Carleen Rose died on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at the Four Seasons Retirement Center in Columbus, Indiana, of complications related to Alzheimer’s Disease. She was 87. Her family is thankful for her life and rejoices that Carleen can now be whole and at peace with God.
Carleen was a life-long resident of Indiana, born in Indianapolis; baptized, confirmed, and married at Zion Evangelical United Church of Christ in downtown Indianapolis; educated in Indianapolis Public Schools; and graduated in 1953, from Broad Ripple High School in Indianapolis.
She then attended Hanover College in Hanover, Indiana, and later earned her Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Elementary Education and Administration at Butler University in Indianapolis.
For 47 years, Carleen was a teacher in Indiana, specializing in elementary education, mostly first and second grades. Because her husband’s career in banking caused the family to move several times, Carleen wound up teaching in several different cities and towns throughout the state, including Indianapolis, Spiceland, New Castle, Angola, Franklin and Shelbyville. Occasionally over the years, she served as an administrator. In her last several years, she served as a mentor and consultant to beginning teachers in Indiana and, also, as a court-appointed special advocate for abused and neglected children.
Carleen had two children, Greg and Mary Beth who were both educated in primary and secondary schools throughout Indiana. Greg graduated from Wabash College in Crawfordsville, Indiana, and Mary Beth from Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana.
Mary Beth and her husband, Mark Overmyer, also a Purdue graduate, originally from New Castle, Indiana, have two children and three grandchildren so far. Greg and his wife, Leina, live in Tokyo, Japan, and have several cats.
In addition to her careers in teaching and parenting, Carleen loved spending time with her husband and their friends and neighbors, playing bridge, gardening, vacationing in the summers, and celebrating the times when the family would gather for Christmas and other holidays.
Carleen was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Eileen Schopp, of Indianapolis, Indiana; husband, James Rose; and brothers-in-law, Henry Huder and Joe Ulery. In addition to her own children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Carleen is survived by her brother, Earl Schopp; sister, Carol Huder; sister-in-law, Judith Ulery, and by their families.
There will be no public funeral or memorial service.
Gifts in memory of Carleen may be given online to Westside Community Church of Columbus, Indiana, Hanover College, or to a charity of your choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.