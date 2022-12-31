ANGOLA — Edward James Lopshire, age, 95, of Jimmerson Lake, Angola, Indiana, formerly of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Angola, Indiana.
He was born on April 18, 1927, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Edward L. and Jeanette Lucille (Miller) Lopshire.
Ed graduated from Central Catholic High School, Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He served his country in the United States Navy during WWII.
Ed married Ellen Mae France on July 29, 1950, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He retired from Old Fort Supply in Fort Wayne after 32 years, and later worked for Brunson Step Company, and Tom’s Donuts.
His hobbies included flowers, the lake, and spending time with his family and following their activities.
Ed was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Angola, Indiana, and Orland American Legion Post # 423.
Survivors include his wife, Ellen Lopshire, of Jimmerson Lake, Angola, Indiana; daughter, Margaret (Garry) Frazier, of Columbia City, Indiana; daughter-in-law, Denise Lopshire, of Jimmerson Lake, Angola, Indiana; grandchildren, Christopher Frazier, of Columbia City, Indiana, Jessica (Tom) Woods, of London, England, Joel Lopshire, of Angola, Indiana, and Katie Lopshire (AJ Warner) of Fort Wayne, Indiana; great-grandchildren, Ian, Zachary, Collin, Charles, Oliver and Alex; a brother-in-law, David, of Colorado; a sister-in-law, Zondra, of New Mexico; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Jeanette Lopshire; a son, Greg Lopshire; and a sister and brother-in-law, Jean and Bill Palmer.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 700 W. Maumee St., Angola, Indiana. Military Honors will be held following Mass.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the Mass from 10-11 a.m., on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at St, Anthony of Padua Catholic Church.
Burial will be at Jamestown Cemetery, Fremont, Indiana, at a later time.
Memorial donations in his memory, may be directed in care of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Angola, Indiana.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
