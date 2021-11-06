COLUMBIA CITY — Ruth K. Burd, 94, of Columbia City, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at Miller's Oak Pointe Assisted Living.
Born on Dec. 19, 1926, in Whitley County, Indiana, she was the daughter of Herbert E. and Mary L. (Humbarger) Wolfe.
A lifelong resident of Whitley County, Ruth attended Columbia City High School.
On March 9, 1951, she married Jack E. Burd at First Church of God.
Ruth worked for Blue Bell, Whitley Products, Weatherhead, and 30 years at H&R Block.
She had been a member of Blue River Community Church and the church's women group Mary Dels, Ruth Rebecca Lodge #341 for more than 65 years, LAPM- Odd Fellows, Past Noble Grands, Lakeview Club and the VFW Ladies Auxiliary. She had volunteered at The Oaks Nursing Home for several years and was an avid card player.
Ruth is survived by her daughters, Carolyn (Joe) Shirk, Linda (Craig Parcher) Selvaggio and Evelyn (Bill) Philpott; brother, Deo (Janet) Wolfe; sister, Hilda Mitten; five grandchildren, Angie Hedges, Mike Shirk, Melissa Selvaggio, Brett Selvaggio and Brittany Bleichner; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Aside from her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Gerald Wolfe; and brother-in-law, Richard Mitten.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City, with visitation beginning at 9 a.m.
Funeral Celebrant Sharon Brockhaus will be officiating and Ruth will be laid to rest next to her husband at Greenhill Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be given in her memory to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana or Gideons International.
Visit www.DeMoneyGrimes.com to send Ruth's family online condolences or sign the online guestbook.
